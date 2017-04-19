19 April 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Agreement to Share Turkish Experience in South Kordofan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Government of South Kordofan and the CIPRO Development Organisation have signed a framework agreement and a memorandum of understanding with the Association of Independent Turkish Businessmen and Industrialists of Sudan (MOSIAD).

On Monday, the Minister of Finance of South Kordofan said after the signing ceremony held at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum that the aim of the agreement is to convey the Turkish experience in involving the community in the development process and activate the industrial and commercial cooperation developed between Turkey and South Kordofan.

He explained that South Kordofan will witness the implementation of more than 500 projects in a number of areas over the next two years.

He said that the projects are targeting more than one million families with a focus on women and youths.

Sudan

Critical Water Shortage in Port Sudan, North Darfur Camp

Reservoirs that provide drinking water to Port Sudan are so depleted that they hold less than can supply the city's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.