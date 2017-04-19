Sudan: Agreement to Share Turkish Experience in South Kordofan

Khartoum — The Government of South Kordofan and the CIPRO Development Organisation have signed a framework agreement and a memorandum of understanding with the Association of Independent Turkish Businessmen and Industrialists of Sudan (MOSIAD).

On Monday, the Minister of Finance of South Kordofan said after the signing ceremony held at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum that the aim of the agreement is to convey the Turkish experience in involving the community in the development process and activate the industrial and commercial cooperation developed between Turkey and South Kordofan.

He explained that South Kordofan will witness the implementation of more than 500 projects in a number of areas over the next two years.

He said that the projects are targeting more than one million families with a focus on women and youths.