Ethiopia: House Hears EHRC Report On Past Unrest

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission presenting report on the past unrest to the House.

Maladministration, failure to give prompt response to public grievances, unemployment and other legitimate causes triggered the past unrest seen in some parts of the country, the Ethiopian Human Right Commission (EHRC) disclosed.

The Commission yesterday outlined the very causes of the past unrest while presenting its full-scale assessment report to the House of Peoples' Representatives.

Commissioner of EHRC Dr. Adisu Gebregziabher pointed out that failure to address the interests of Oromia Special Zone Surrounding Addis Ababa as well as the land ownership claim at the boarder towns of Northern Gondar and Western Tigray Zones further exacerbated the unrest.

The anti-peace elements at home and abroad hijacked the legitimate demands of the public causing loss of lives and enormous damage targeting foreign owned investments and economic pillars, he added.

The report indicated the fact that there were disproportionate use of force in some places where the unrest occurred. However, the overall assessment witnessed that security forces did not use excessive force, he said.

The commissioner also recommended that those who committed crimes should be held accountable by law. "As the demands are legitimate, the government needs to address them taking swift actions."

The commission made the inspection on the June - October 2016 unrest to find out whether human rights violations were committed during the unrest or not.

The report covered 15 zones and 91 towns of Oromia State, five zones and 55 Woredas of Amhara State as well as Gedio Zone of Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples State.

The assessment was carried out using various techniques including interview with local officials, community elders and families of victims. It also considered reports of hospitals.