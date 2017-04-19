Tanzania: Tatepa Group Registers Slim Before Tax Profit

TATEPA Group has managed to post a slim pretax profit of 22.45m/- for the year ending 2016 from the loss of 5.69bn/- of same period in previous year.

The Group pretax profit was attributed to gross profit which almost doubled to 6.48bn/- last September to 3.87bn/- in September 2015. Doubling of gross profit enables the Group, with three subsidiary, to generate operating profit of 1.268bn/- from a loss of 1.37bn/-.

However, a 884.14m/- taxes wiped-out the slim pretax profit to register a net loss of 861.68m/- in last September down from 4.89bn/-in some period 2015. The Group, with three subsidiaries namely Chai Tausi, Rungwe Avocado and Wakulima Tea Company, saw its earnings per share appreciated to negative 57/- from 153/-.

TATEPA share stagnated at 650/- since the beginning of the year. The firm slow-moving business was a result of setback in world market in recent years where prices for black tea dropped. The Group seeing the uncertainty future on black tea being replaced by green and herbal teas, started a new unit dealing with avocado business in 2014.

However, data for the year ending March showed there seems to be a shortage in black tea supply in the world despite a marginal increase in India's production. According to Global Tea Digest official data received from different countries, world black tea production so far this year has fallen to 85.55 million kg (mkg) from 104.85 mkg in the same period of 2016.

The shortfall was attributed to lower output in two major producing countries namely Kenya and Sri Lanka. Kenya lost as much as 17.32 mkg to produce 32.99 mkg, while Sri Lanka lost 3.83 mkg to produce 21.25 mkg.

The Group through its subsidiaries is primarily engaged in growing, processing, blending, marketing and distribution of tea. It operates in two segments: Growing and processing of tea and growing and processing of avocado.

Wakulima engaged in the growing, processing and sale of tea in the local and export markets, in which it holds a 75 per cent stake and Rungwe Avocado engaged in the growing, packing and export of avocados, in which it holds a 74.32 per cent stake.

The Tea Packers Limited is controlled by Freshfields Investments Limited, which owns a 54.43 per cent stake.