19 April 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Number of Tourists to Zanzibar Doubles As Tourist Hotels Improve Service Delivery

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Issa Yussuf

Zanzibar — Zanzibar Commission for Tourism (ZCT) has recorded many achievements, including doubling the number of tourists to 376,000 in the 2016/2017 fiscal year from 162,242 recorded in the previous year.

ZCT Marketing Director, Dr Miraji Ussi Ukuti, attributed the achievements to the prevailing peace and tranquility in the Islands, hinting that tourism services in Zanzibar hotels have also improved. "For example, we did an inspection to 50 hotels and lodges and proved beyond reasonable doubt that the services were superb," he noted.

The sector, Dr Ukuti added, was leading all the investment projects in the Isles by 60 per cent, with increased job opportunities to 22,000.

He further outlined the strategies that ZCT has devised to boost the tourism sector by attracting more tourists from the Asian continent that boasts of large population.

"The achievements shall be attained by advertising out tourist attractions, including participation to different international exhibitions," he said. The Zanzibar government targets 500,000 tourists visiting the Isles each year by 2020.

Tanzania

Govt to Study Drying of Rivers and Lakes

Experts will soon be deployed to conduct an in-depth evaluation to determine the main reason for the drying up of most… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.