Tanzania: Yanga Land, Focus On Home Duel

Young Africans players and official, who missed flight in Algiers, arrived in the city yesterday after a painful exit from the CAF Confederation Cup following a 4-0 loss to hosts MC Alger last Saturday.

The team arrived, focusing much on Azam Federation CUP and the Mainland league, according to a team official. The team's Secretary General, Charles Boniface Mkwasa, unveiled immediately after the arrival of the second group of players and officials who missed a home bound flight on Sunday in Algiers.

Mkwasa said after having been eliminated from the tournament, their focus will now turn on their Federation Cup's quarter final match against Tanzania Prisons this Saturday.

He, however, expressed worries that the delay might affect players in their crucial Saturday's games. He said, though it is an uphill task to beat Tanzania Prisons who are also targeting victory, experience will help his players to fight hard and win the semis place. He said logistic complications caused the team's second group of players and officials to delay and miss the flight.

Mkwasa also refuted allegations that the team was faced with financial constraints while in Algiers, saying they had enough money to facilitate a comfortable stay in Algerian capital for even ten days more.

Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) was forced to intervene by helping players and officials to return home aboard Emirates since a delay would lead to the disruption of Federation Cup fixture.

The last group of eleven players and an official stranded in Algiers comprised goalkeepers; Deogratius Munishi, Beno Kakolanya, defenders, Juma Abdul, Oscar Joshua, Haji Mwinyi, Andrew Vincent and Kelvin Yondan while Thabani Kamusoko, Haruna Niyonzima, Deus Kaseke are midfielders and striker Donald Ngoma, arrived safely at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) under Mkwasa.

Yanga who were demoted to the Confederation Cup play off from the CAF Champions League, were seeking a place in the Confederation Cup's group stage. By failing to qualify for the stage, the team misses US dollars 275,000 (550m/) package.

The Total CAF Confederation Cup is an international club association football competition run by the Confederation of African Football Select club sides from Africa's football leagues and the FA Cup winners in the respective nations are invited to participate in this competition, which is the second biggest club football competition in the continent behind the CAF Champions League.