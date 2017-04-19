19 April 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Haemophilia Disorder Remains Silent Killer

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hilda Mhagama

As the world marked haemophilia day, 97 per cent of people with the disease do not know if they have it or have never been tested.

Haemophilia is a bleeding disorder mostly inherited genetic disorder that impairs the body's ability to make blood clots, a process needed to stop bleeding.

The disorder is deemed as a silent killer.

This was said in Dar es Salaam yesterday by a Haematologist at the Muhimmbili National Hospital (MNH), Dr Stella Rwezaura, during a one day training to journalists on the disease. Dr Rwezaura said among 10,000 Tanzanians one suffers from Haemophilia.

It is also estimated that 5,400 people have the disease in the country but only 100 patients have been registered for treatment at MNH. "More advocacy for the disease is needed for those who have experienced symptoms of a bleeding disorder to get screened for thedisease," she said.

She further said among the challenges facing Tanzania in containing the disease was shortage of medical equipment and few diagnostic centres that include MNH, Bugando Medical Centre and Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC).

According to World Federation Haemophilia,å about 400,000 people in the world are living with the disease of whom only 25 per cent are getting medical treatment and 75 per cent do not receive treatment. Haemophilia can cause people bleeding longer after an injury, easy bruising, and an increased risk of bleeding inside joints or the brain.

Those with mild disease may only have symptoms after an accident or during surgery.

On the symptoms of the disease she said, include swelling, pain and stiffness in knees and ankles, aches and problems while moving muscles, blue patches on the body, bleeding for a long time, prolonged bleeding after tooth/teeth extraction and from cuts.

The doctor åfurther said: "The joints of patients get damaged and it becomes difficult to carry on normal daily life activities," suggesting.

"If patients are experiencing acute pain, then they should elevate their limbs so as to reduce swelling, apply ice or any cold items to reduce pain, give rest to joints and should opt for hospital-based treatment."

Tanzania

Govt to Study Drying of Rivers and Lakes

Experts will soon be deployed to conduct an in-depth evaluation to determine the main reason for the drying up of most… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.