Problems affecting Liberia's education system have been weighed in by Vice President Joseph Nyumah in an address at the Liberian Educational Forum in the United States where he outlined challenges including lack of adequate funding, poor allocation of meager resources, a heavily centralized school system in Monrovia, with the rest of the country receiving little or no attention.

Besides these towering issues, Veep Boakai said the situation was even more complex with the lack of reliable data to inform sound decision making coupled with a massive brain drain of skilled and professional educators as well as lack of access to education for a generation of young people in the rural areas.

Liberia's annual budget of quarter of a billion provides a sumptuous amount to the health and education sectors in an attempt to resuscitate them. But the situation remains sticky and the government seems lackluster to remedy it.

At the Drexel University in Philadelphia the Liberian Educational Forum over the weekend, Boakai who is inspiring to replace his boss, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, said the recognition of the imperative for change in the educational sector move us to place reform of the educational system as one of the three top priorities and reechoed President's Sirleaf message to the nation that the Ministry of Education would both serve as a compliance enforcement agent, while at the same time work as an engine of innovation, adding that the Ministry of Education will ensure that funds dedicated to education reach their intended targets as well as be responsible for educational outputs and equity.

Moreover the Vice President went on to recap the President's message, the Ministry of Education has a clearer mandate to develop an efficient communication and engagement strategy to enable stakeholders to buy in and support the government in accomplishing this all important national commitment.