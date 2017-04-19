19 April 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Africa: UPDF Withdraws From Central African Republic

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
A contingent of troops after landing in Gulu.

Uganda has started withdrawing its military troops involved in the US-backed operations against Lords Resistance Army rebels from Central African Republic today.

A total of 31 UPDF soldiers landed at Gulu Airfield in Gulu District on Tuesday and Wednesday in the on-going military withdraws.

The 4th Infantry Division Spokesperson Lt Hassan Kato confirmed to Daily Monitor in an interview Wednesday that UPDF has began it's total withdraw from CAR.

BrigadierJoseph Katsigazi, the UPDF Chief of Staff received some of the soldiers at Gulu Airfield.

Uganda put its boots on the ground in CAR in 2009 after it was reported that the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) rebels were causing instability in the densely forested western town of Obo.

In 2010, the US government sent 100 of its Special Forces soldiers to support the UPDF in intelligence gathering on LRA activities in CAR.

The Ugandan army has been the only active African force hunting down the rebels in the jungles, but in 2012, regional governments agreed to form a Regional Task Force (RTF) under the African Union to boost the fight against LRA. Forces from DR Congo, South Sudan and CAR were supposed to deploy under the RTF.

Africa

Dealing With E-Waste the Nanotech Way

Printed circuit boards (PCBs) are best recycled by pulverising them into nanosized particles to easily recover valuable… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.