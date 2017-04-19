19 April 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Nakasero Hardware Traders Strike Over Asian Merchants

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Andrew Bagala & Damali Mukhaye

Business people dealing in building materials in Nakasero, Kampala City, have closed their shops to protest against Chinese traders, who they claim are selling similar products at the lowest prices.

The traders want the government to take the Chinese traders to industrial parks since they came to the country as industrialists not merchants.

The closed shops are on Market Street and Snay Bin Street in Nakasero.

Salongo Namulaare, one of the traders said they have repeatedly written to Trade Minister Amelia Kyambadde over the issue but she has snubbed them.

The traders rejected the State Minister for Youth Nakiwala Kiyingi who showed up to represent Ms Kyambadde. The traders say they can only listen to Ms Kyambadde or Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba (president Museveni's son) because those are the only individuals who have access to the president.

Police commanded by Mr Joseph Bakaleke, the Central Police Station Commander are patrolling the streets around the affected areas.

Uganda

Uganda Withdraws From Central African Republic

Uganda has started withdrawing its military troops involved in the US-backed operations against Lords Resistance Army… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.