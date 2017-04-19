Uganda: Nakasero Hardware Traders Strike Over Asian Merchants

Business people dealing in building materials in Nakasero, Kampala City, have closed their shops to protest against Chinese traders, who they claim are selling similar products at the lowest prices.

The traders want the government to take the Chinese traders to industrial parks since they came to the country as industrialists not merchants.

The closed shops are on Market Street and Snay Bin Street in Nakasero.

Salongo Namulaare, one of the traders said they have repeatedly written to Trade Minister Amelia Kyambadde over the issue but she has snubbed them.

The traders rejected the State Minister for Youth Nakiwala Kiyingi who showed up to represent Ms Kyambadde. The traders say they can only listen to Ms Kyambadde or Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba (president Museveni's son) because those are the only individuals who have access to the president.

Police commanded by Mr Joseph Bakaleke, the Central Police Station Commander are patrolling the streets around the affected areas.