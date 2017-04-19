19 April 2017

South Africa: Injured Philander Heads Home From England

Proteas seamer Vernon Philander will return to South Africa after suffering a groin injury during Sussex's County Championship match against Kent last weekend.

Philander will be out of action for a period of two to three weeks.

Philander suffered a groin injury during the four-day match with Kent at Hove last weekend, which prevented him from bowling partly in the first innings and completely in the second.

The Proteas seamer will return to South Africa this week for rest, recovery and rehabilitation.

Sussex have confirmed that Philander will return to the Hove - subject to him passing a fitness test - to be available for the remaining four County Championship matches of his agreed contract with the club, which begins on May 21 and finishes in the middle of June.

He will now however be unavailable for Sussex's One-Day Cup campaign.

