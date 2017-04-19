press release

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, has called on parents to take keen interest in the education of their children. He said that was the only way to drive poverty away from "our society".

Dr. Letsa assured the people of government's commitment to promote quality education in the Volta Region and Ghana as a whole.

The minister mentioned also that government would commence the free Senior High School (SHS) policy in September 2017.

He noted that as citizens, the only way we could curb poverty was through education.

Dr. Letsa was addressing the Chiefs and people of Avatime - Gbadzeme in the Ho - West District of the Volta Region at a durbar on Saturday April 15, 2017 as part of the Easter celebration.

Speaking at the event, the paramount chief of Avatime traditional area, Osie Adzatekpor VII, assured the regional minister that the chiefs within the Ho - West district would throw their weight behind anyone who came to develop the district no matter the political affiliation of that person.

He urged the regional minister not to politicize the development of the region. The chief expressed concern over the lackadaisical attitude to duty by both teachers and educational authorities in the district.

In his welcome address, the Chief of Avatime - Gbadzeme, Okusie Okoforobour Agyemang VII, extoled the teachers and management committee of the Avatime - Gbadzeme Junior High School for raising the standard of teaching and learning in the school.

That, he indicated, had elevated the school's performance to 4th position in the 2016 Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE).The school had scored 0 % in the 2015 BECE.

He cited the policy by the school authorities to house final year students in the boarding house as one of the interventions that helped the school in achieving its latest height in the BECE.

As part of activities to mark the celebration, a ten seater WC toilet facility built through a self-help program was commissioned by the regional minister.

The regional minister assured the Chiefs and people of Ho - West district that government would harness the tourist potential of the district to attract development into the area.

In a separate development, Dr. Letsa encouraged residents of Abutia - Agorve in the district to take advantage of the many opportunities being offered by government such as the "Planting for Food and Jobs" initiative to venture into agriculture since they had fertile lands.

He made the call during the 2017 Easter fund raising durbar held for the people of Abutia.

Dr. Letsa iterated government commitment to complete the road linking Sokode to Juapong which was started by former president Kufuor's regime.

The minister hinted of government's plan to harvest underground water for use by the community since the area lacked any portable drinking water.

Source: ISD (Richmond E.Y.Abake)