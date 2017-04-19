Angola: 500-House Project Underway in Cuito

Cuito — The construction process of 500 homes underway in central Bie province was launched in January this year in the Azul 2 neighborhood (outskirts of the Cuito city), as part of Government strategy to improve housing quality in the region.

This was announced Monday to Angop by the head of the company "GHCB" in charge of construction of the project, Moxiao Lim.

The project also comprises the construction of water and energy distribution systems, pavement of streets and other construction of infrastructure.

Until the completion of the project, the company plans to employ 250 young people in various specialties.

On the other hand, the governor of Bié, Álvaro Boavida Neto, who paid the visit to the works, stressed the importance of the contractor to meet the 18-month deadline.