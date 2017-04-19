VILLAGERS in the Oshakati West constituency in Oshana region, have appealed to owners of stray donkeys roaming the oshanas and the grazing areas to round up the animals that are causing a lot of problems in the area.

Ingina Kathena, of Uukwedhidhi village (about 10 km west Oshakati), said these stray donkeys are eating up all grass meant for their cattle and goats.

In addition, Kathena said these donkeys are causing a lot of accidents on the Okahao-Oshakati road and on the Oshakati-Outapi road.

"Owners must collect their donkeys," said Kathena, who believes the donkeys have been intentionally driven into their area by people from other communal areas.

He said because the donkeys have no owners in the villages, they are not penned at night and sometimes they stray into unguarded mahangu fields.

"If there are people who lost donkeys, they must go to the flood-plains of Uukwambi and collect them. We want our cattle and goats to have enough grazing up to December. These donkeys are depleting our grazing areas," said Eino Amutenya, a resident of Otuwala village (3km west of Oshakati).

Endjala ya Nambunga of Otuwala village told The Namibian that something must be done to remove the donkeys from their villages.

"We know they have come from areas such as Ongandjera and Ombalantu. Authorities must remove them because we do not eat donkeys here," said Nambunga.

Donkeys are mostly used for ploughing or pulling wagons to and from water points in areas where people walk long distances to fetch water.

When there is no work for the donkeys, the owners leave them to roam freely and they end up straying into fields and sleeping on the roads posing a danger to motorists.