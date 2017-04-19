Malawi national team new coach Ronny van Geneugden has said the players are "motivated and talented."

The Belgian tactician expects to start his reign with a win at 2018 Championship of African Nations (Chan) preliminary first leg against Madagascar away in Antananarivo

" The players are very motivated and talented, " he observed.

But RVG said it is "quite too early" on the prospects of the team.

He expects to start with a good result.

Before Madagascar match, RVG will have first international strength-testing game against the Harambee Stars of Kenya in Nairobi on Tuesday.

Following is the full squad that has made the trip:

Goalkeepers: Ernest Kakhobwe, Lemani Nthala and Brightone Munthali;

Defenders: Pempho Kansichili, Yamikani Fodya, Francis Mulimbika, Lucky Malata, John Lanjesi, Stanley Sanudi;

Midfielders: Dave Banda (C), Levison Maganizo, Simeon Singa, Harvey Nkacha, Dalitso Sailesi, Kelvin Hanganda, Gilbert Chirwa, Yamikani Chester and Chimango Kayira;

Strikers: Manasse Chiyesa and Muhammad Sulumba;

Officials:

Team leader: James Mwenda;

Head coach: Ronny van Geneugden;

Assistant coach: Gerald Phiri; Second assistant coach: Deklerk Msakakuona;

Team manager: Peter Mponda;

Goalkeeper trainer: Phillip Nyasulu;

Team doctor: Levison Mwale