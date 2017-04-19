17 April 2017

Malawi Players Are Talented, Says Belgian Coach Rvg

By Green Muheya

Malawi national team new coach Ronny van Geneugden has said the players are "motivated and talented."

The Belgian tactician expects to start his reign with a win at 2018 Championship of African Nations (Chan) preliminary first leg against Madagascar away in Antananarivo

" The players are very motivated and talented, " he observed.

But RVG said it is "quite too early" on the prospects of the team.

He expects to start with a good result.

Before Madagascar match, RVG will have first international strength-testing game against the Harambee Stars of Kenya in Nairobi on Tuesday.

Following is the full squad that has made the trip:

Goalkeepers: Ernest Kakhobwe, Lemani Nthala and Brightone Munthali;

Defenders: Pempho Kansichili, Yamikani Fodya, Francis Mulimbika, Lucky Malata, John Lanjesi, Stanley Sanudi;

Midfielders: Dave Banda (C), Levison Maganizo, Simeon Singa, Harvey Nkacha, Dalitso Sailesi, Kelvin Hanganda, Gilbert Chirwa, Yamikani Chester and Chimango Kayira;

Strikers: Manasse Chiyesa and Muhammad Sulumba;

Officials:

Team leader: James Mwenda;

Head coach: Ronny van Geneugden;

Assistant coach: Gerald Phiri; Second assistant coach: Deklerk Msakakuona;

Team manager: Peter Mponda;

Goalkeeper trainer: Phillip Nyasulu;

Team doctor: Levison Mwale

Malawi

