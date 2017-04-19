DYNAMOS skipper Ocean Mushure scored the only goal of the match as the Glamour Boys overcame a battling Caps United in the semi-finals of the Independence trophy at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The victory means Dynamos have set up a dream final against Bulawayo giants Highlanders who edged FC Platinum 4-3 on penalties in another semi-final at Barbourfields after the match had ended 0-0.

The final will be played on Tuesday as Zimbabwe celebrate 37 years of independence.

Dynamos' victory over their long-time adversaries will be good news to fans who had endured the frustration of watching their team failing to beat Caps United since last season.

DeMbare were also defeated in the ZNA charity shield but on Sunday coach Lloyd Mutasa heaved a huge sigh of relief.

More importantly it was the first time for Caps United to lose to any team at the National Sports Stadium-their home ground since Lloyd Chitembwe took over the reins at Caps United in September 2015.

The Green Machine will now battle for third and fourth place against FC Platinum on Tuesday - Independence Day.