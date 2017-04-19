Nigeria: Ethiopian Celebrates Reopening of Abuja Airport

The Ethiopian Airlines graced the reopening of Abuja Airport yesterday with its modern fleet, Airbus A350-900.

Announcing the reopening, Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines Tewolde Gebremariam remarked that the Pan African airline has always been source of pride for connecting the African countries among themselves and beyond.

"The A350 is one of the landmarks in our 70 years proud history, providing exceptional levels of luxury and reliability for a totally unique passenger experience."

Hence, with the reopening of Abuja Airport, the extra features of the game changing fleet, Airbus A350, would be awaiting for the esteemed Nigeria travelers, according to the CEO.

He further said: "We shall continue to avail critical air connectivity options and connect African countries together and far beyond."

Ethiopian currently operates 20 weekly flights to four Nigerian cities including the reopened airport offering hassle free connectivity.

Abuja Airport had been closed for six weeks for repair works.

Ethiopian presence in Nigeria dates back to the time of Nigeria's independence, 1960.

In the meantime, the Ethiopian In-flight Catering has won Outstanding Food Service by a Carrier in Africa Awards on PAX International Readership Awards 2017 held in Hamburg, Germany recently.

Through an online balloting process from the magazine's website, 25 awardees from airlines, airline caterers and suppliers of seating, in-flight entertainment and amenity items have been

honored by readers of PAX International Magazine, which has been covering the cabin services industry since 1997 with print issues, electronic newsletters and website.

Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines Tewolde GebreMariam, said: "Readers of PAX International have spoken out loud and clear and unanimously voted Ethiopian as an outstanding in flight Food Service in Africa."

Ethiopian Catering facility is capable of producing over 100,000 meals every single day. It also offers on-board duty free items for multiple airlines, as well as VIP and charter flights which often shuttle to and from Addis Ababa.