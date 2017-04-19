17 April 2017

Zimbabwe: Police Probe Electrocution Case

By Noah Pito

Police in Mashonaland West are investigating a case in which a Hurungwe woman was electrocuted after a Zesa cable fell on her.

Edinah Mbwana (33) of Plot 50, Tavoy Farm met her fate on April 1 this year while picking vegetables to prepare lunch for members of her family who were grading tobacco at their homestead.

One of the live wires from a Zesa grid passing over the field electrocuted her.

Mashonaland West Police spokesperson Inspector Clemence Mabgweazara, said both police and Zesa were carrying out investigations to establish the cause of the incident.

"From the facts available at the moment, it's difficult to determine what really caused the wire to fall on the woman. In fact both the ZRP and Zesa are carrying out investigations to establish what really caused the mishap," he said.

The incident happened near Katsaka Bus Stop along the Karoi-Binga Highway and attracted several travellers who thronged the scene to view Mbwana's lifeless body awaiting the arrival of Zesa technicians and the police.

Meanwhile, Insp Mabgweazara has warned members of the public to desist from touching or tampering with naked Zesa cables as this posed the danger of electrocution.

