19 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Jaco Kriel Off the Hook

Lions flank Jaco Kriel is free to play against the Jaguares in Johannesburg on Friday after being found not guilty of foul play.

A SANZAAR judicial committee hearing found Kriel not guilty of contravening Law 10.4 (o) - Late charging the Kicker , after he was cited during a Super Rugby match at the weekend.

No further sanction has been imposed on the player.

The incident occurred in the 26th minute of the match between the Stormers and Lions played at Newlands last Saturday.

The SANZAAR judicial hearing, held via video conference on Wednesday, was heard by Andre Oosthuizen (chairperson), David Croft and Eroni Clarke.

In his finding, Oosthuizen ruled the following:

"Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, including all camera angles and additional evidence, including from the player and submissions from his legal representative, Frikkie Erasmus, the judicial committee concluded that the red card threshold had not been met to satisfy the citing and that the on-field yellow card was sufficient."

"The judicial committee found that the player came into contact with the opposing flyhalf in the course of the player attempting to charge down, that his action did not amount to an intentional late charge or obstruction and accordingly had not committed a transgression of Law 10.4 (o).

"The player is therefore free to resume playing."

Source: Sport24

South Africa

