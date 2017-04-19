South Africa: Mom Charged With Murder After Baby Dies in Shack Fire

The mother of a 3-week-old baby who burnt to death in a shack fire in Strand on Monday will appear in the Strand Magistrate's Court on Wednesday after being charged with the infant's murder.

The woman, 35, is reportedly suspected to be behind the fire which broke out in Pholile Street, Lwandle, early that evening.

Five firefighting vehicles responded to the blaze which damaged three shacks.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk confirmed the woman's arrest.

"Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. Counselling is being arranged for the husband and family," he said.

