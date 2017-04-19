South Africa: Phahlane Condemns Recent Violence in Vuwani

Acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Khomotso Phahlane has condemned the recent violence in Vuwani in Limpopo, following the deaths of two people in the area.

"Whilst all South Africans have the constitutional right to protest, as the South African Police Service we reiterate our condemnation of any form of violence and intimidation during protests," Phahlane said.

Two people were killed in Vuwani on Tuesday when the car they were travelling in crashed into a pipe that was being used to barricade a road and burst into flames.

Police said a third occupant of the car survived and was rushed to hospital.

A case of culpable homicide was opened for investigation and the process of identifying the deceased is under way.

"We call upon the communities in and around Vuwani to work together with members of the South African Police Service in ensuring the speedy arrests of criminal elements which have engulfed the protest."

Maximum police deployment

Phahlane said burning and damaging property during protests cannot be justified and must be condemned.

On Tuesday, six cars were damaged by people throwing stones, and cases of malicious damage to property were opened. No arrests have been made yet.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said there is maximum police deployment in the Vuwani area to protect community members and property and to monitor the situation.

More than 25 schools were burnt in 2016 when residents launched a protest against the Municipal Demarcation Board's decision to incorporate their area under LIM 345, a new municipality.

