Sudan: Ethiopia's FM Spokesman - Bashir Led Sudanese-Ethiopian Relations to Current Pinnacle of Cooperation and Coordination

Ethiopia Ministry of Foreign Affairs has commended the role played by President Bashir in cementing relations between the two countries, saying the name of president Bashir would be remembered as having led the relations between Khartoum and Addis Ababa to the pinnacle of cooperation and coordination.

"Historians and chroniclers have put down and will continue committing to writing even in the future the unshakable ties of the two peoples since time immemorial. If we reflect over our achievements and challenges our countries have encountered during our march on the path to development, this close relation was unthinkable without the able leadership and stewardship of H.E President Omar Hassan Bashir." The official spokesman of the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said during the Official State Dinner at the National Palace in Addis Ababa.

The Dinner which was held on Tuesday the 4th of April 2017, was attended by scores of diplomats accredited to Addis Ababa, as well as representatives of international, continental and reginal organizations, dignitaries, journalists and selected invitees.

The Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tewolde Mulugeta stressed in his remarks introducing President Bashir to the audience and making comments before Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn, presented an honorary to Bashir that Sudan and Ethiopia are in fact one nation.

"This age-old relation is not confined to the politicians in the power corridors or at the top of the political echelon. There is one common phrase in Sudan as far as their brotherly relations with Ethiopia and its people are concerned. They say: Afauan Ethiopia Wa Sudan. This literally means "Ethiopia and the Sudan are one" he said receiving a rapturous applause from both sides.

He underlined that President Bashir, "a true friend of Ethiopia and Ethiopians," takes credit for the unparalleled trust and confidence built between our two nations over the past years.

"We believe Ethiopia and the Sudan are so close today than ever before because of the unwavering commitment your Excellency exhibited to bring to a new high the prevailing excellent ties" ambassador Mulugeta, the official spokesman for the ministry and representative of the Ethiopian government in that meeting, stressed.

The spokesman pointed out that no one could miss the Sudanese - Ethiopian co-operation, trust and confidence in seeing come true, the grand project, the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, an embodiment of the vision of our people to reclaim their rightful place among the community of nations.

He referred to the Nile which has become a great resource to cherish, not a cause any more for bickering, yes a huge potential to celebrate, but not to regret and a tremendous asset for all in the basin and beyond for coming generations.

"The leadership role HE the President has and his conviction in a win-win solution that found expression, for instance, in the Declaration of Principles, which brought to the fore the notion of equitable share and reasonable use of the waters of the Nile will make him always remembered as a champion of the cause of the people for collective and fair utilization of resources." he said.

He concluded that the economic and political strategic partnership between Ethiopia and the Sudan has shown a remarkable change over the past years "but then we have a long way to go to meet the aspirations of our people."

The spokesman was reflecting an answer for a question by Sudan News Agency (SUNA) to the Prime Minister earlier that day: Are you happy with the level of economic cooperation between the two counties in all fields?

The Prime Minister responded with a shiny grin "very happy, but there is still much to be done".

Here under is the full text of the statement by the Spokesman, ambassador Mulugeta:

Your Excellency Hailemariam Desalegn, PM of the FDRE,

Your Excellency Field Marshal Omar Hassan Al Bashir President of the

Republic of Sudan,

Excellencies Ministers,

Members of the Diplomatic Corps,

Distinguished guests,

Ladies and gentlemen,

Today, we are honored to have, amongst us, HE President Omar Hassan Al Bashir, President of the Republic of Sudan, a nation known for the civilization of Meroe, which flourished from the 6th century BC to the beginning of the 4th century AD, as colorfully recorded in the annals of history.

We are proud because President Omar Hassan al-Bashir is the champion of these fraternal and brotherly ties between our two countries. His leadership was a game changer in further deepening existing excellent relations. Mr. President, we believe you are one of us and we welcome you most warmly to your second home-Addis Ababa. We say "Thank you very much for being a true partner of all times- Shukran Zazeelan.

Mr. Prime Minister,

Mr. President,

Yes, the Meronites were among the initiators of the first African civilization to develop the technology of iron casting and they had a rich heritage of art and architecture.

President Omar Al Bashir joined the army as a lad and rose through the ranks. As a leader, President Hassan Al Bashir, has presided over a thriving economy and has seen under his guidance a revolutionized telecommunications system.

Mr. Prime Minister,

Mr. President,

Excellencies,

Following the unparalleled expansion of public universities under the tutelage of H. E the President, in the 1990s the student population in Sudan jumped to 300,000 by 2006.The fast expansion of tertiary education which has continued unabated surely has laid the foundation for the great nation in the making.

Mr. Prime Minister,

Mr. President,

Distinguished guests,

The long historical ties between Ethiopia and Sudan dates back to the time when Meroe and Axum were great cities known for their astounding civilizations.

We, Ethiopians and the brotherly people of the Sudan, as nations drinking from the same river, the legendary Nile, seen as the source of all life and hence civilization are destined to live as one people in two African straddling nations.

This age-old relation is not confined to the politicians in the power corridors or at the top of the political echelon. There is one common phrase in Sudan as far as their brotherly relations with Ethiopia and its people are concerned. They say:

Afauan Ethiopia WA Sudan.

This literally means "Ethiopia and the Sudan are one." Quite a number of Ethiopians have the taste and flavor of Sudan, its generous and lovely people and have been roaming the big cities Khartoum through Kassala and to these days there is many an Ethiopian who play tunes of the melodies of Sudanese music which some of us, with receding hairlines used to enjoy at the height of youth, and of course, still do so. Yes, we grew listening to those sweet vocalists.

It would be a great remiss if I were not to pay homage to the legendary singers the like of Mohammed Wordi, famous for "Seberta Istenet", Seid Kelifa and a great many famous souls, a reflection of the strong bond among our peoples enjoying an enduring peace and cooperation.

Historians and chroniclers have put down and will continue committing to writing even in the future the unshakable ties of the two peoples since time immemorial. If we reflect over our achievements and challenges our countries have encountered during our march on the path to development, this close relation was unthinkable without the able leadership and stewardship of H.E President Omar Hassan al-Bashir.

H.E President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, a true friend of Ethiopia and Ethiopians, takes credit for the unparalleled trust and confidence built between our two nations over the past years. We believe Ethiopia and the Sudan are so close today than ever before because of the unwavering commitment your Excellency exhibited to bring to a new high the prevailing excellent ties.

Ethiopia's policy of development and regional economic integration has won friends and HE the President is second to none as a partner and a devoted African brother lending his leadership for the full implementation of regional development programmes as well as for peace and stability to prevail in the Horn of Africa region.

Suffice it to mention the recent launching of public transport between the two countries. Breakfast in Ethiopia and "Insh Allah" dinner in Sudan.

But then, no one could miss our co-operation, trust and confidence in seeing come true, the grand project, the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, an embodiment of the vision of our people to reclaim their rightful place among the community of nations.

Nile has become a great resource to cherish, not a cause any more for bickering, yes a huge potential to celebrate, but not to regret and a tremendous asset for all in the basin and beyond for coming generations.

The leadership role HE the President has and his conviction in a win-win solution that found expression, for instance, in the Declaration of Principles, which brought to the fore the notion of equitable share and reasonable use of the waters of the Nile will make him always remembered as a champion of the cause of the people for collective and fair utilization of resources.

He is a firm believer that the fate of Ethiopia and Sudan is intertwined. As far as H.E. is concerned what is good for Sudan is good for Ethiopia and so is the vice versa. This understanding is what underlies our cooperation and collaboration. It's agreeing that we can work together for the betterment of the lives of our people who are still in the grips of poverty.

In conclusion, the economic and political strategic partnership between Ethiopia and the Sudan has shown a remarkable change over the past years but then we have a long way to go to meet the aspirations of our people.

Mr. Prime Minister,

Mr. President,

I have now the privilege to call upon HE Hailemariam Desalegn, PM of the FDRE to hand over a gift and token of appreciation to H.E Field Marshal Omar Hassan Al Bashir, President of the Republic of Sudan.