19 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Arrested After Axing Neighbour to Death and Sucking Her Blood

Police in Zaaiplaas outside Groblersdal, Mpumalanga, arrested a 30-year-old man for the alleged murder of his next-door neighbour on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the incident happened at around 07:00 on Tuesday morning.

"This man, he attacked the next-door neighbour. It is alleged that a passer-by found the suspect attacking the 39-year-old female victim. The suspect chopped the female to death with an axe, and then sucked the blood from the deceased's body," said Ngoepe.

Ngoepe said police were alerted and reacted immediately to the attack. The suspect was arrested at the crime scene. He still had the axe in his hands at the time of the arrest.

Ngoepe confirmed that the suspect will appear in the Zaaiplaas Magistrate's Court soon.

An investigation is under way to determine what happened.

Source: News24

