Namibia: Three in Dock Over Rhino Horns

A DEFENCE force member and two other men from Okahandja appeared in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court yesterday on charges of possession two rhino horns.

The soldier, Petrus Mutako Damaseb (49), who is based at Okahandja, and Steven Omeb (29), appeared in court yesterday and were denied bail, while the third man was released due to lack of evidence linking him to the alleged crime.

Damaseb and Omeb's case was postponed to 18 June 2017. A fourth suspect, who had fled the scene as police swooped in to make the arrests, was arrested yesterday in Windhoek and is expected to appear in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court today.

Police regional crime investigations coordinator deputy commissioner Erastus Iikuyu said the men were arrested at a service station at the harbour town while allegedly trying to sell the horns. The Namibian understands that the horns, which were wrapped in tin foil, could have been from one animal. It is uncertain whether the horns are from a black or white rhino.