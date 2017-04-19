WITH calls for a super lightweight unification fight between Julius Indongo and Terence Crawford growing stronger, Namibian promoter Nestor Tobias on Tuesday remained tight-lipped about his camp's future plans.

"Terence Crawford wants our two belts and we want his two belts, but the most important is to defend your titles. In Scotland they thought we beat the Russian with a lucky punch, but now they know the Blue Machine has arrived. They say the only guy who can test us is Terence Crawford," he said at a press conference in Windhoek.

"We've got a lot of offers on the table, but for now we will just celebrate our achievement so no opponent has been confirmed yet. We've got three belts so we have 45 boxers to select from because we have to fight one of the top 15," he added.

Tobias, though, was not averse to a Crawford showdown.

"Crawford is free to study the Blue Machine on Youtube, there are also other fights of his, like his fight against Ibrahim Class of Tanzania. But he is just in a different class - the last time I saw a guy using his reach like that was when Tommy Hearns was around, so this kid is special."

Tobias said Indongo's achievement was the biggest in Namibian sporting history.

"It's the first time that a Namibian boxer holds three world titles, that is history in the making and the best achievement in Namibia's sporting history."

He thanked MTC for their financial support, saying that they had the best sporting program in Namibia because they kept on producing new champions.

"We are very committed. I eat, sleep and dream boxing and my team does the same and that's why we are so successful. Sometimes we have to sell our cars or take mortgages out on our homes, but it's worth it because we have brought joy to the nation."

"When we heard that the NBC was showing the fight the champ was so happy because your support gave him power. We also thank our President Hage Geingob for calling us after the fight - he was so happy. That was great for us because we knew that the whole nation was together with us," he added.

Tobias said Indongo will have a tour of Windhoek on Saturday to meet his fans, while they also had a nationwide tour lined up for the near future.

Tim Ekandjo of MTC said Indongo's achievement was a great victory for Namibia and Africa as a whole and showed what could be achieved if Namibians work together. He however reminded Indongo to remain humble and continue to work hard.

"It is in these situations that your character and discipline is tested. It's very important that you remain humble and that you stick to your plan - this is just the beginning of great things to come."

Indongo was his gracious self and thanked everyone who helped him achieve his dream.

"I want to thank the almighty God for opening up doors for me and my team. I'd like to acknowledge our Founding Father - he was the first man to bring us our freedom - and our President Hage Geingob for his blessing," he said.

Indongo also thanked the 30-odd supporters in Scotland, saying their presence encouraged him.

"We only had about 30 fans against 13 000 Scottish fans, but it did not demoralize me, it rather encouraged me because I was on a mission and I only had one person standing in front of me. I believe if my colleagues in Namibia have the same strategy we can take boxing very far. If you have the heart and the balls you can do it," he said.