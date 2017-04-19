South Africa: Mega Housing Projects to Bring Relief to Ekurhuleni

Pretoria — The Ekurhuleni Municipality will over the next five years roll out six Mega Housing Projects in an effort to respond to the prevalent human settlement backlog within the city.

Ekurhuleni Executive Mayor Mzwandile Masina said in the current financial year, the city will deliver approximately 5 000 housing units and an additional 8 000 housing units will be completed in the 2017/18 financial year.

"In pursuit of this objective, we have secured and are in the process of securing more land to enable us to provide bulk services consisting of water and sanitation systems for housing settlements like Leeuwpoort, Clayville Extension 156, John Dube and Daggafontein," said Mayor Masina.

He added that the city will also deliver fully subsidized units for the poorest of the poor, through the Finance Linked Subsidy Programme for people whose income is above the threshold for an RDP house but below qualification for a housing bond.

"The project has been launched for the middle income earners looking for rental stock and bonded units in Delville extension 9 and Chris Hani Village in Germiston with over 300 housing units completed and ready for occupation from the beginning of May 2017," the Mayor said.

In an effort to provide decent living spaces, the city has further set aside R1 billion for the provision of serviced stands in the region.

"The municipality has set itself a target of 59 000 serviced stands during the current term of office. Such stands will have bulk water and sanitation infrastructure, access roads among others," he said.

Meanwhile, Ekurhuleni's Member of the Mayoral Committee for Human Settlement, Lesiba Mpya, recently performed the sod turning for the historical Leeuwpoort Housing Project, which will result in the building of 19 000 houses in the next five years.

The houses will benefit mainly desperate home seekers from Reiger Park, Boksburg and neighbouring informal settlements such as Joe Slovo, Ulana Park, Hlahane, Driefontein, Crossroads (Roodekop Ext 3), Vosloorus, Kalamazoo and Katlehong.