19 April 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: SA to Participate in High Level Science Dialogue

Pretoria — Science and Technology Minister Naledi Pandor will leave for Portugal tonight to attend a high level two-day science dialogue in the Azores.

Minister Pandor was invited to the Atlantic Interactions: High Level Industry-Science-Government Dialogue by her counterpart, Dr Manuel Heitor, the Portuguese Minister of Science, Technology and Higher Education.

The two Ministers will also use the opportunity to discuss future scientific and technological cooperation between South Africa and Portugal.

The dialogue, which will be attended by delegates from more than 30 countries, will focus on the creation of a proposed Atlantic International Research Centre.

The centre is intended to reinforce multilateral transatlantic and North-South cooperation in the areas of climate change, energy, space and ocean science.

Minister Pandor will also participate in a ministerial summit, which is to be held during the dialogue.

She is scheduled to arrive back in South Africa on Monday, 24 May.

