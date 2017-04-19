19 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Achieving Cum Laude Is a Form of Protest - Bonginkosi 'Education' Khanyile

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Bonginkosi Khanyile/Facebook
#FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile (file photo).

Bonginkosi "Education" Khanyile, the longest imprisoned Fees Must Fall student in the country says that achieving Cum Laude despite his incarceration was yet another form of protest.

Speaking to News24, Khanyile, a Durban University of Technology student said he felt that his academic prowess was a message to those who assumed Fees Must Fall activists lacked studious dedication.

"Everything we have done we have done because we feel education is something that should be accessed by everyone in particular black people and the marginalised. Even to pass with cum laude is part of the protest... we do love education. We hope this will inspire the generation that will come after," he said on Wednesday.

Khanyile said fees activists were often labelled as people who were "anti-progress and anti-academic".

"They think we do not prioritise education, that we are hooligans, disruptive and terrorists at work. This is not the case. I hope they see that now."

He passed his National Diploma in Public Management and Economics and is graduating on May 9. He said that he was currently enrolled for his post-graduate course in the same subject.

DUT said it would soon comment on Khanyile's achievement.

Khanyile was arrested in September 2016 for participating in the protests at the Durban University of Technology.

He was denied bail on several occasions and was only released after taking his matter to the Constitutional Court in March.

Source: News24

South Africa

No Birth Certificate, No School

How undocumented children are unlawfully denied access to education Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.