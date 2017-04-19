Burundi: Malawi Bears Brunt of Burundi, DRC Conflicts

'Maandamano', a Kiswahili term for protests at least in the context of the recent violence in Burundi, is a word that… Read more »

Lilongwe — MALAWI is battling a surge of refugees fleeing raging conflict in Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The two Central African countries are experiencing bloody violence after their respective presidents Joseph Kabila and Pierre Nkurunziza clung to power at the expiry of their terms. Malawi government and United Nations officials said this has led to the number of asylum seekers into the country increasing since the beginning of the year, with about 4 000 having sought safety at the Luwani camp to the south. The Dzaleka camp outside the capital Lilongwe has been receiving an average monthly rate of 450 asylum seekers from the two troubled countries in Burundi and DRC. Dzaleka also hosts refugees from Somalia, Ethiopia and Eritrea, who are presumed to be heading to South Africa. "The response continues to be characterized by under-funding and delayed funding," said UN resident coordinator for Malawi, Mia Seppo. The problems are worsening the Southern African country's woes. The worst drought in decades has left 6,7 million people, or 40 percent of the Malawi population, at risk of food insecurity. Flooding in parts of the country has affected more than 2 000 households and damaged crop fields and infrastructure. - CAJ News

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.