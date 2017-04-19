South Africa: Markram, Zondo to Lead SA 'A' Squads

Aiden Markram and Khaya Zondo have been named as the respective captains of the South Africa 'A' four-day and 50-over squads for the upcoming tour of England announced on Wednesday.

The 22 year-old Titans batsman earns his debut SA 'A' call-up after an impressive breakthrough opening season. He scored 565 runs at an average of 51.36 - including two hundreds-in the Sunfoil Series, a season which culminated in a record-breaking man-of-the match performance of 161 off 123 balls in the One-Day Cup final.

Zondo was equally impressive on his debut season as fulltime captain of the Dolphins, scoring 740 runs at an average of 67.27 in the Sunfoil Series including two hundreds and five half-centuries.

"These are the players we are looking at as future leaders and we are excited to see them develop in this role," CSA selection convener Linda Zondi said.

"Although Aiden hasn't captained at franchise level, he has been a player we have eyed since his role as captain of the world-cup winning SA Under-19 side. Khaya captained the Dolphins for the first time this season and along with being one of the leading run-scorers, has shown leadership qualities that we would like to develop."

Proteas fast bowler, Dale Steyn, makes a return to action after a lengthy shoulder injury, and has been selected for the four-day squad as he continues to make encouraging progress to full match fitness.

Zondi says the four-day series will be an opportunity to scout out some of the fringe players ahead of the four-Test series against England starting in July.

"The four-day series will give us an opportunity to see how some of the players who are on the fringes of the Test squad perform in England ahead of the four-test series," Zondi commented.

"We still have time to finalise the Test team so that series can give us some pointers before we finalise the Test squad."

South Africa 'A' squad for 50-over series against England Lions:

Reeza Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Jon Jon Smuts (Warriors), Aiden Markram (Titans), Temba Bavuma (Highveld Lions), Theunis de Bruyn (Knights), Khaya Zondo - captain (Dolphins), Hein Kuhn (Titans), Dwaine Pretorius (Highveld Lions), Mangaliso Mosehle -wk (Highveld Lions), Sisanda Magala (Warriors), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Lungisani Ngidi (Titans), Duanne Olivier (Knights), Junior Dala (Titans), Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras)

South Africa 'A' squad for four-day series against England Lions:

Heino Kuhn (Titans), Aiden Markram - captain (Titans), Theunis de Bruyn (Knights), Temba Bavuma (Highveld Lions), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins), Jason Smith (Cape Cobras), Heinrich Klaasen - wk (Titans), Dwaine Pretorius (Highveld Lions), Rudi Second (Knights), Dane Piedt (Cape Cobras), Lungisani Ngidi (Titans), Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras), Duanne Olivier (Knights), Junior Dala (Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Cape Cobras), Dale Steyn (Cape Cobras)

Source: Sport24