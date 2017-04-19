South Africa: Seven Unlicensed Firearms Recovered, Six Men in Court

press release

An integrated intelligence driven operation conducted by KwaDabeka SAPS, Pinetown Crime Intelligence, Metro Police and Durban Public Order Police yielded positive results when they recovered a total of seven unlicensed firearms and 152 live rounds of ammunition. The operation was conducted on Sunday, 16 April 2017 and Monday, 17 April 2017 as part of the "Back to Basics" approach in the Clermont area. Six suspects aged between 24 and 37 were arrested for possession of firearm and ammunition. The arrested suspects will be profiled to see if they are linked to any other cases reported in KwaDabeka and surrounding areas. The arrested suspects appeared today in the Pinetown Magistrates' Court.

"The proliferation of illegal firearms contributes too many lives being lost as well as other commission of serious violent crimes. By eradicating those firearms will prevent crime from being committed. The recovered firearms will be taken to ballistics to ascertain it they were used in the commission of any other crime," said the KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa.