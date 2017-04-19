A US$25.000 health center will be turned over to the Government of Liberia on April 29 of this year. Speaking in an interview with this paper Tuesday April 18, 2017 in Monrovia, Lawrence Sua explained that the clinic is a fifteen-bed room facility with an aim to address the health needs of the people and as well as preventing some of the health crises in the area.

According to him, the health center which is located in Nimba County is an alternative to ease difficulties citizens encounter in seeking healthcare. He maintained that the facility will help reduce health crises in the district to ensure that government respond to the well-being of its people.

He also cited that the fiscal budget has not impacting the lives of citizens particularly in the district and as such, embarking on the project is necessary. Sua appreciated the political leader of the Alternative National Congress for the level of support in ensuring that the project comes to reality.

Commenting on the case of the NEC chairman, he noted that when the allegation is established or confirmed, chairman Korkoya should bear the penalty since according to him, he lied under oath.

Sua, who is also eying the Nimba County district #2 seat, noted further that it is against the Liberian constitution for a person to hold two citizenships, something he said the NEC boss has breached.

"If the senate did not notice that and the president was not knowledgeable about that and he got appointed; he should resign the post and not to lie or deceive the public".