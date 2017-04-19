Ethiopia: Call for National Culture Week Recognition

As the Ethiopian National Culture Week constitutes a huge tourism potential and cultural phenomenon for ethnographers, a call to take advantages to this end has recently made.

Ethiopian Culture Center Public and International Relations Director Seble Abebe said the week is characterized by a unique, diversified, colorful cultures of over 80 nations, nationalities and peoples of Ethiopia.

Fore instance, the director described the previously held culture week in Gonder twon, Amhara State as the most attractive and astounding. "Many amused tourists were filming and taking photograph on the spot . They as well bought traditional articles and clothes there."

The same is also true during the Culture Week in Afar State, according to Seble.

"The week is a grand platform where ethnographers make a primary field observation or select a segment of culture for further investigation," she noted.

Culture and Tourism Ministry Public and International Relations Director Gezahegn Abate shared Seble's ideas . "Tourists that come to visit the ancient city of Harar paid a visit to the breathtaking cultural event hosted in Harar town. They took memories of the event with their cameras."

Gezahegn noted that a lot has to be done in order to effectively utilize such potential event. " The week needs to be recognized as one of big national events in the country in order to promote nation's huge resource."

Both directors urged the government and pertinent body to take swift actions to popularize the week at national and international levels since it is a time for displaying material and spiritual cultural manifestations of the people.