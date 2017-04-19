Mauritius: Prime Minister Lauds Mauritius-China Relations

press release

China is reaching out to the world and is opening the global economy with innovative concepts and Mauritius salutes the Belt and Road initiative and is proud of its association with the People's Republic of China.

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Jugnauth, made this statement this morning at the opening of a symposium on Enhancing Mauritius-China relations organised by the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade.

Mr Jugnauth highlighted the strong economic and cultural partnership that Mauritius shares with China. He enumerated the various major projects that has changed the economic landscape of the country thanks to the support and collaboration of the People's Republic of China.

China is a reliant partner for the development of the African continent, he said adding that Mauritius will continue to look to China as a privileged partner for future economic development, mostly in the sectors of tourism, trade and civil aviation.

The symposium marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Mauritius and the People's Republic of China. A delegation from China led by the Vice-Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, Dr Han Fangming, is participating in the symposium in partnership with Global Finance Mauritius.

The following themes are the core of the symposium: Past and Future Mauritius Relations; the Belt and Road Initiative and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road; Mauritius as a bridge to route investment in Africa; and how Technology will influence business in Africa.