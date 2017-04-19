19 April 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Alleged Drug Mule Denied Bail

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Lena De Waal (33) who is facing charges of contravening the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act was denied bail at the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 18 April 2017.

De Waal landed at the OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday morning from Sao Paulo in Brazil. Hawks were following up on information regarding a suspected drug mule who was reported to have boarded a flight from Sao Paulo, Brazil the previous night. A routine check was conducted at the check-in points and authorities recovered 5kg of cocaine with an estimated value of R2 Million concealed and wrapped in foil inside the suspect's luggage.

The suspect was immediately arrested by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime in Johannesburg. De Waal was remanded in custody and the case is postponed to 25 April 2017 for formal bail application.

South Africa

No Birth Certificate, No School

How undocumented children are unlawfully denied access to education Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.