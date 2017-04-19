South Africa: Alleged Drug Mule Denied Bail

press release

Lena De Waal (33) who is facing charges of contravening the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act was denied bail at the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 18 April 2017.

De Waal landed at the OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday morning from Sao Paulo in Brazil. Hawks were following up on information regarding a suspected drug mule who was reported to have boarded a flight from Sao Paulo, Brazil the previous night. A routine check was conducted at the check-in points and authorities recovered 5kg of cocaine with an estimated value of R2 Million concealed and wrapped in foil inside the suspect's luggage.

The suspect was immediately arrested by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime in Johannesburg. De Waal was remanded in custody and the case is postponed to 25 April 2017 for formal bail application.