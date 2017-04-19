Nigeria: Police Recover Guns From Ambrose Ali Varsity Don

EDO State Police Command has disclosed that it recovered a pump action and two double barrel guns from a professor at Ambrose Ali University, AAU, Ekpoma, Edo State.

State Police Commissioner, Mr Haliru Gwandu, disclosed this to journalists in Benin, yesterday, while parading 59 suspects arrested for involving in various crimes in the state.

Gwandu, who did not disclose the name of the lecturer, said they had intelligence report and went to search the lecture's house and found the guns, saying that investigation into the matter was on-going.

He said that the suspects were arrested within a period of two weeks for armed robbery, kidnapping and cultism among others.

The Police Commissioner added that various arms and ammunition were recovered from the suspects and they will be charged to court after investigations were completed.

He called on the people of the state to desist from campaign of columny against the police, saying that the police will carry out their duties within the ambit of the law.

Speaking with journalists, one of the suspects, Gerald Abisoye, 26, who was arrested for armed robbery and cultism, said that he was arrested on the Benin-Agbor Road .

He said, "We were three on the road robbing motorists, when we saw police. Others jumped into the vehicle and escaped but I was arrested as I could not escape with them. It was my cult members that put me to this. I want people to know that cultism is not good."

He told journalists that he had earlier been to prison for selling his father in-law's house in Benin.