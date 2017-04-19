Ethiopia: Extremist Media Outlets Abusing Journalism

opinion

US and Europe based extremist and biased Amharic and English radio and other media outlets have on daily basis been solitary advocates of any opposition party in general and extremists such as Genbot 7, OLF and ONLF in particular. These foreign based radio and other media outlets that are operating within the Diaspora sanctuary are misusing those countries' tax-payers money. Besides, they have not, among other things, lived up to the standard of responsible journalism in general and to their duties, responsibilities and journalist obligations in particular.

These media outlets still continue to be sources of violence and anarchy through their biased and poisonous provocations that instigate illegal and unconstitutional activities in a country far away from their residence. In fact, it would not be an exaggeration to say that these self authorized advocates of extremist opposition parties from their sanctuary abroad have declared war against the constitution of the land and continue to spread unfounded, irresponsible and illegal news in order to create lawlessness and anarchy.

Intentional standard journalism dictates among other things that any manuscripts emerging from the collection of facts or from within facts themselves will cause tremendous variations within the end value of truth. Therefore, the responsibility of a journalist is to be as accurate as possible when reporting events. However, these foreign based, self authorized and biased media outlets have been broadcasting their personal judgments on Ethiopian internal affairs.

As a result, these prejudiced media outlets have failed innocent Ethiopian citizens badly on every issues. From the very outlet, they have taken sides and in fact, according to extremist leadership, they have in many occasions declared rather publicly that these media outlets are their sole advocates and friendly defense. In doing so, they have without any doubt declared what they are all about: biased and irresponsible. As a result, they have forgotten the essential elements of honest reporting. Further, they have altered the overall truth prevailing within the country and failed to measure up to the truth by playing fast and loose with the facts and by distorting the truth beyond repair. As a result, they have become a source of irresponsible journalism that bares no fruit what so ever to innocent citizens residing. So why are they doing what they are doing? This is a very important question that needs to be addressed.

First, most of those who are assigned in these radio and other media outlets are remnants of the former military regime who still support the then system and/or former EPRP, Genbot 7, OLF and OLLF hard liners and staunch opponents of the current government. Therefore, un-biased and responsible journalism is not expected from these people. Second, these extremist leaders have publicly declared that their media outlets are their sole allies. Therefore, it is clear that they have taken sides and again one cannot expect responsible Journalism from them.

Third, and more importantly, they are people who would like to see the decline and destruction of the current government and further, they would like to destroy the law of the land, the constitution and the constitutional order that stands for equality and mutual respect of all Nations, Nationalities and Peoples of Ethiopia. On the other hand, they want to keep the status quo of the old regimes where one language and one ethnic group hold the status, prestige and privilege that undermine others. They also know that in order to achieve their goal, they have to fight this government by any means including through provocation of violence via their irresponsible media outlets.

As the saying goes, "you can fool some people sometimes but you can't fool many people many times". Their sinister tactics have now become a public knowledge and the Ethiopian people are smart enough that they are not taking all that garbage news that is aired through those reckless foreign based radio and other media outlets seriously. The public at large does not need violent provocations that cause human and material loses any more. On the contrary, the public at large needs responsible, educational and truthful news that brings a positive impact on its daily lives and livelihoods. Further, the public needs news with greater depth in the value of truth and not inaccuracies emerging from the collection of news or from within the news themselves that causes variations within the end value of truth.

The Ethiopian listeners want any media outlets to be as accurate as possible when reporting events. Therefore, journalists must be accountable to what they air because unfounded and provocative news can cause irreparable damages upon innocent citizens. Also, journalists should strive to be sources of knowledge and advocates of peace, stability and prosperity and not sources of disaster and violence.

Airing poisonous news is not different from waging war on a society and this is exactly what these irresponsible foreign based media outlets continue to do on a daily basis. Instead of informing the Ethiopian society on local, national and global developments, they have made it their daily duty to provoke violence, anarchy and lawlessness in Ethiopia. Whereas they enjoy peace, democratic rights and stability within the places they reside, these sources of violence and destruction are poisoning innocent citizens with their biased and irresponsible and unfounded news and they are disrupting development endeavours undertaken by the government by provoking violence.

This is way below responsible journalistic ethics and it is inhuman and selfish, least to say. It is also an abuse of tax payer's money. It is time therefore that these irresponsible and self serving media outlets from the Diaspora sanctuary refrain from their illegal activity and start doing the right thing. And the right thing is to abide by the rules and regulations of responsible journalism.

Finally, the host governments of these self serving media outlets must intervene and rectify the mistakes since the media outlets are authorized by them. They cannot sit idle while their tax payer's money is spent on destructive purposes.