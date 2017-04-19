Ethiopia, Canada to Boost Mining, Energy Sector Cooperation

Ethiopia and Canada agreed to cement bilateral cooperation on energy and mining developments and the latter has keen interest in carrying out capacity building activities.

Prime Minister Hailemarim Dessalegn held talks with Canadian Parliamentary Secretary to Global Affairs Omar Alghabra yesterday.

Canadian Ambassador to Ethiopia Philip Baker who took part in the discussion said Canada is one of the largest development partner of Ethiopia. "Both countries discussed ways of harnessing additional fronts to broaden and deepen their relations."

"We have success stories in advancing poverty reduction, empowering women and getting young people engaged in private business. And Canada will work with Ethiopia to help address development challenges," he added.

Canada is also interested in promoting trade and aviation relations besides the existing development cooperation. In addition, Canada will also continue to increase engagement in promoting Ethiopian mining sector, Philip said.

American Affairs Director General with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Amb. Tebeje Berhe, who attended the talks, stated that Ethiopia has strong ties with Canada.

Both countries are desirous of exchanging experiences to bridge gaps and building the capacity Ethiopian energy and mining sector. The two countries also agreed to further bolster the growing investment and trade relations, the ambassador added.