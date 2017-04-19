South Africa: SAPS Condemns Assassination of Police Member

press release

Pretoria: The Acting National Police Commissioner of the South African Police Service, Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane, calls on members of the public to assist law enforcement agencies in condemning and apprehending those responsible for the on-going killings of members of the South African Police Service.

In the latest incident, one of our own was fatally shot at a bus stop a few metres away from his residential home in Phoenix near Durban this morning. At the time of the incident, the member was on his way to work.

According to eyewitnesses on scene, the member was approached by a man who shot him twice fatally wounding him. The suspect is believed to have fled the scene in a red VW polo.

Fifty-eight-year-old Captain Bheki Simelane a veteran of the department was found with all his personal belongings with him including his cell-phone, wallet and firearm.

Kwa-Zulu Natal's Acting Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Bheki Langa has described Simelane's death as a huge loss to the organisation.

"Captain Simelane has paid the ultimate price with his life after 35 years of uninterrupted service, we thereby call upon the courts of the country to ensure that they mete out the harshest penalty possible" said Acting Provincial Commissioner, Bheki Langa.

Police are investigating a motive behind the assassination and a case of murder has been registered with Phoenix police station.

We call upon anyone with information on this, to anonymously call the crime stop hotline on 08600 10111 or alternatively, send a text message to 32211 with information.

"The murder of any of our own is intolerable and such acts should not go unpunished. It is sad that we will be burying one of our own because of an act of cowardice by a suspect(s) who will be caught and brought to justice. We hereby call upon anyone with information to come forward and assist us" said Acting National Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane.

Since the beginning of this financial year, beginning 1 April 2017, two members lost their lives in the line of duty.

The Management of the South African Police Service views the attacks on our members very seriously and calls upon members to respond accordingly to such attacks within the confines of the laws of our country. The use of proportional force and the exercising of maximum restraint must be guiding principles in the execution of our policing mandate. The SAPS will continue to ensure that officers had the necessary skills required to respond to specific situations.