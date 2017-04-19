19 April 2017

South Africa: Robbery Not the Motive for KZN Cop's Fatal Shooting

Authorities have ruled out robbery following the fatal shooting of a police officer in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Wednesday morning.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, all of 58-year-old Captain Bheki Simelane's belongings were untouched during the incident.

"We are ruling out robbery because all of his belongings were still on him. The early stages of investigations are under way."

Mbhele said an unknown suspect fired five shots at Simelane, hitting him once in the forehead and once on the right side of his chest.

He was boarding a taxi in Stonebridge at the time of the shooting.

Mbhele said Simelane was a communications officer at Point police station in the Durban CBD.

