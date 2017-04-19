South Africa: Principal Stabbed At Cape Town School

The principal of a Cape Town school survived a stabbing on the school's premises on Wednesday morning following alleged threats against him for proceeding with a disciplinary hearing against a pupil.

Wayne Abrahams of the Bishops Lavis School of Skills was attacked by two assailants who accosted him in the foyer of the building, knifing him in the head, neck, shoulder and chest, the Western Cape Education Department confirmed.

The duo fled the scene when the caretaker arrived.

The stabbing ostensibly stems from a March incident in which a pupil shot another in the leg in a gang-related shooting at the school.

"The principal reported that he received threats toward the end of the first term, should he proceed with a disciplinary hearing against the alleged perpetrator," Education MEC Debbie Schafer and head of department Brian Schreuder said in a statement.

"We condemn this vicious attack in the strongest possible terms. Any attack on a teacher or principal is completely unacceptable.

"An attack such as this on someone who is dedicating his life to uplifting the youth of this province, and who is trying to do the right thing in taking disciplinary action to protect his learners, shows how warped some peoples' values are."

The department was monitoring Abrahams' condition, he said.

"Safe Schools has arranged four additional security guards, while the Metropolitan Police have deployed two additional School Resource Officers to the school. The department will provide trauma counselling, as required."

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed the stabbing, saying that a case of attempted murder has been opened for investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Source: News24