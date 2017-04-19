19 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: OR Tambo Drug Mule Denied Bail

Tagged:

Related Topics

The 33-year-old woman who was arrested for possession of drugs at OR Tambo International Airport was denied bail by the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Lenna de Waal was arrested by the Hawks during a routine check at one of the airport's check-in points on Sunday morning after information emerged that a drug mule had boarded a flight from Sao Paulo the previous night.

The Hawks discovered 5kg of cocaine with the estimated value of R2m wrapped in foil inside the suspect's luggage. The Hawks arrested De Waal, who is originally from Namibia, immediately after the discovery of the drugs.

The Hawks said they are investigating her dealings in Brazil.

"We are still investigating the matter and in the investigation we are looking to also establish what she was doing in Brazil," said Ndivhuwo Mulamu, Hawks Gauteng spokesperson.

De Waal will appear in court on April 25 for a formal bail application.

Source: News24

South Africa

No Birth Certificate, No School

How undocumented children are unlawfully denied access to education Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.