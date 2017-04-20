Photo: Moses Muoki/Capital FM

Simon King’ara says he has nothing against Isaac Mwaura.

Nairobi — "As a born again Christian, I have forgiven them for wanting to kill me or to slow me down," were the words of Nominated Member of Parliament Isaac Mwaura, now an aspirant in Ruiru Constituency.

But the person he accuses of planning to kill him, Simon King'ara, says he has nothing against Mwaura who he says has been provoking him during the concluding campaigns ahead of Jubilee Party primaries.

"Mwaura is a young man, why would I want to hurt him?" King'ara asked journalists on Wednesday.

This is after Tuesday evening's violence that erupted after their supporters clashed; the bone of contention being a sun shade for boda boda riders.

But according to King'ara, his team had spent the day at the site, where they were constructing a small bridge for use by the motorcyclists.

It is in the evening, King'ara says that his competitor came with about 200 youths and started causing violence.

He also had video footage captured by his supporters that shows Mwaura in a fierce engagement with his opponents and one of his ears bleeding.

Mwaura insists that the injury to the ear was caused by a bullet but King'ara has disputed the claims.

But he also said he lost his consciousness and cannot remember what exactly hit him.

To Mwaura, "it was a failed assassination attempt."

He says his competitor has sensed defeat and has instead resorted in violence in order to slow him down.

"He is not even a leading candidate according to a recent survey... my serious competition is only with the incumbent," he stated. "I am deeply pained because we as victims have not hurt anyone."

Though he had posted on social media that his ear was grazed by a bullet, Mwaura now says he lost his consciousness and could not remember what exactly hit him.

"They were armed with crude weapons," he stated.

Mwaura now says his life is under threat and wants the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet to provide enough security for him, while the Jubilee Party disciplinary committee should punish his competitor.

"The ear has been reconstructed but I have to keep attending to medical attention," he said.

He also accused King'ara of hiring criminal gangs to destroy his campaign posters, claims the rival has since refuted.

Pockets of violence continue to be witnessed across all parts of the country as major parties carry out their nominations.

The Jubilee Party primaries will be on Friday and Tuesday next week, with a major showdown expected as heavyweights face off.

The season has also been characterised by cases of alleged kidnappings.

The latest is that of Ikinu Member of County Assembly aspirant who went missing but was later found in Mlolongo.