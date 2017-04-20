Photo: CapitalFM

Victor Wanyama

London, United Kingdom — Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to make their feelings heard about Victor Wanyama's omission from Spurs' starting XI against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Mauricio Pochettino opted to leave the newly fit Kenyan star on the bench as Eric Dier continues in midfield alongside Moussa Dembele, even though the Harambee Stars captain came on for one of the goal scorers Harry Kane in the 79th minute as Tottenham damaged Bournemouth 4-0 to cut Chelsea's lead to four points.

Tottenham's boss made just two changes to the side which hammered Watford 4-0 last time out as Harry Kane returned to replace Vincent Jansson and Kyle Walker comes in for Kieran Trippier.

Dier has scored two in two and has been one of Spurs' top performers this season.

Meanwhile Wanyama has missed Tottenham's last two Premier League matches due to injury.

Dier, a 17-time England international, has made 40 appearances in all competitions for Pochettino's side this term, and he has assisted two goals.

Most Tottenham fans were disappointed to see Wanyama left on the bench, although Dier had a few supporters for his continued midfield role.

Here is a selection of their Tweets:

@SpursOfficial Wanyama 😭

-- Stelio Kazonis (@StelioK15) April 15, 2017

@SpursOfficial Why not Wanyama? 😭

-- Angry Spurs Fan 🎣 (@AngrySPUR5Fan) April 15, 2017

@SpursOfficial WANYAMA

-- Mystic Mac💫 (@ayberkakgun10) April 15, 2017

@SpursOfficial Wanyama pls

-- Bourkey (@leebourke_) April 15, 2017

@SpursOfficial Wanyama on bench 😩

-- David Megicks (@DavidMegicks) April 15, 2017

@SpursOfficial *Dier in midfield klaxon*

-- James Harris (@JamesCHarris97) April 15, 2017

@SpursOfficial So happy to see Dier starting again!!! #COYS

-- WhiteHartLady (@AmandaSeager) April 15, 2017

Wanyama is on the bench🙌🏼

-- Kerrie Long💁🏼 (@Kerrie1611) April 15, 2017

Dier in Midfield is where he should be all the time 👏 #COYS

-- Zeus #COYS (@superspurs34) April 15, 2017

