19 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 30,000 Borno IDPs Return From Cameroon

The Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) says 30,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who fled the state at the peak of the Boko Haram insurgency have returned home.

Malam Abdullahi Umar, the Spokesman of the agency, said in a statement issued in Maiduguri on Wednesday that the figure was part of the 78,000 IDPs that fled the state to Cameroon during the period.

Umar said that the returnees were part of the 43,000 of the IDPs that signified interest to return home.

He said the IDPs were being kept in a camp at Banki in Bama Local Government Area of the state.

He said that a team of SEMA officials had already visited the camp to assess their condition.

"The SEMA Executive Secretary, Malam Alkali Goni, has led a delegation of the agency to Banki to assess the conditions of the IDPs," he said.

The spokesman also said that the IDPs had been assured that the State Government had made adequate provisions for their welfare.

He quoted Alhaji Baba Shehu, the Caretaker Chairman of the local government, as thanking the state government for the gesture and promising judicious use of the items donated. (NAN)

