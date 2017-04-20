Uganda: '50 Percent Couples in Mbale Have Multiple Partners'

Mbale — More than 50 per cent of couples in Mbale District have long-term relationships with multiple sex partners, findings from the HIV/Aids 2016 report have revealed.

Speaking to Daily Monitor about the findings, the district HIV/Aids focal person, Mr Robert Wandwasi, said out of the 50 per cent couples with multiple sex partners, only 50 per cent of them use condoms.

Mr Wandwasi noted that 3.8 per cent of them regularly use condoms in the right way as 46.2 per cent are exposed to infections as they use them as and when available.

According to the report, there are many men with multiple partners compared to women. This, Mr Wandwasi said, has made it difficult to prevent the spread of the virus in the district.

"To make matters worse, there is low response towards HIV testing and counseling services in the district," he said.

Although the HIV positivity rate stands at 3 per cent in the district, Mr Wandwasi said the infection rate will rise because of the big number of people with multiple sex partners.

The report also revealed that the level of HIV literacy among locals in rural areas is still wanting as more couples continue to give birth to HIV positive children since only 49.4 per cent mothers deliver from health centres. "The knowledge on Prevention from Mother To Child Transmission especially in rural areas is still low and the community including political and religious leaders do not talk about the programme," he said.

However, the Mbale Municipality deputy speaker, Mr Yasin Wabomba, blamed the problem on moral degeneration among communities.

Mr Wabomba called upon the district health office and other stakeholders to carry out community sensitisation in order to deal with the issue. Currently, the HIV prevalence rate in the country according to the Uganda Aids survey, is 7.3 per cent from 6.4 per cent the previous year.