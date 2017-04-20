Uganda: Minister Warns On Graft

Sheema — The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Elioda Tumwesigye has warned residents of Sheema Municipality against rushing to accumulate wealth via wrong means.

Dr Tumwesigye, who is the MP for Sheema North, was speaking in reference to the ongoing encroachment on government land by some individuals who are never satisfied with what they have.

He was speaking at the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of Sheema Municipal Council Offices in Nyakashambya Ward Central Division on Tuesday.

"Go and read Ecclesiastes 5:10; because personally I don't believe in primitive accumulation of wealth. It says that 'if you love money, you will never be satisfied, If you long to be rich you will never have all you want. It is useless," said Dr Tumwesigye.

The MP hailed the residents for protecting government land against those who want to grab it, and asked Ugandans to protect government land for development.

"I therefore want to reiterate that we should make sure that land that belongs to government is properly kept for the future generation, government development work and should at no time be taken by anyone," he said.

The minister asked the contractor hired to construct the municipal offices to do a good job and avoid being read about in newspapers for doing shoddy work.

He appealed to residents and people in positions of responsibility not to be corrupt and grab government land, asking them to always take what is due to them and live within their means.

The construction of the 14 office space block has been contracted to Extech Technical Services and Work will commence at the beginning of the 2017/18 financial year.

Mr Achilles Byabashaija, the Sheema municipal engineer said it will cost Shs750 million.

The municipal town clerk, Mr Geofrey Bamanyisa said Parliament contributed about Shs150 million and the municipal saving scheme contributed Shs121 million making a total of Shs271 million required for the first phase of the project. It will be built on a 5.5 hectares piece of land.