Rwanda: Dj Pius Talks About His Latest Song 'Wabulila Wa'

Pius is just fresh from his longest professional tour to date, one that kicked off in Uganda in February, and wound up in Switzerland a month later:

"In February we went to Uganda for a show with Charly & Nina. From that show in Uganda we went straight to Central African Republic for a Valentine's Day gig and had two shows there, returned to Rwanda, after whichwe were supposed to go to Belgium but the deal was too soon for me so I didn't process my Visa fast enough.

"So I had to sit out that one and go straight to France after a week. I departed on March 1, and had a show there with Charly & Nina, then another show in Switzerland."

He returned briefly to Rwanda, but was soon back in France, prospecting for business.

"In France, I had a meeting with Trace TV. I met them and we discussed and they told me what they wanted me to do and I told them what they would do for me so it was kind of barter trade; my songs to play on Trace TV and for me to promote their events in East Africa as a DJ and promoter and even select music of prominent Rwandan artistes which can play on their TV station."

He says we should expect a big announcement soon.

"We're trying to organise a show in Kigali and, if we do that, more details about the deal will come forth. But yes, it's there and we have some agreements already signed."