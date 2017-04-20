Rwanda: Rivers United Captain Warns Against Complacency Ahead of Rayon Clash

Despite carrying a two-goal advantage from the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup playoff round against Rayon Sport, Rivers United captain Austin Festus has warned his side against complacency heading into the second leg this Saturday at Amahoro National Stadium.

Peace Cup holders Rayon Sports stumbled in their pursuit to become the first Rwandan club ever to reach the group stage of the continent's second biggest club competition, losing 2-0 at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt, last Sunday.

Goals in either side of half time from Emeka Atuloma and Guy Kuemian put the Nigerian side in the front seat ahead of the second leg. Rayon Sports head coach Djuma Masudi believes his team can overturn the first leg deficit.

Rivers United skipper Festus has insisted that there won't be a repeat of last month's humiliation by Sudanese Al Merreikh where they were ejected out of the CAF Champions League on a 4-3 aggregate despite having registered a 3-0 win in the first leg.

"We are happy with the 2-0 advantage and we are sure there won't be a repeat of what happened in Sudan," Festus told Goal.com.

He added, "We have learnt our lessons from what transpired there and have put it behind us. They (Rayon Sports) came all out to neutralize our tactics but we proved to be superior and I do not see them beating us in the return leg."

Rayon Sports will have a big task to overcome as they are required to win 2-0 to take the tie into extra time of 3-0 to advance to the group stages.

However, Masudi will miss the services of key midfielder Fabrice Kakule Mugheni, who is suspended for the second leg match after receiving a yellow card during the first match, which was the second booking in two consecutive matches.

The good news for the Rwanda league leaders will be welcoming back their top scorer Shassir Nahimana, who has scored 12 league goals.

The Burundi international missed the first leg due to illness. Also available for selection is center back Ange Mutsinzi.