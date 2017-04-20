Kenya: Gor Mahia Coach Marcelo Ferreira Sets Treble Target

Gor Mahia tactician Jose Marcelo Ferreira has said his focus is on guiding the club to a treble this season.

The Brazilian was Wednesday morning named the Fidelity Insurance Coach of the Month for March after guiding the 15-time Kenyan champions to two league victories against Kariobangi Sharks and Zoo Kericho early in the campaign.

Ferreira beat Bandari's Paul Nkata and Bernard Mwalala of Nzoia Sugar, who came second and third respectively, to win the award.

Speaking after receiving the award at Camp Toyoyo grounds on Wednesday, Ze Maria, as he's fondly known, dedicated the award to his players who he said have "kept his philosophy of winning".

"My players know my philosophy: to win every match and for this I dedicate the award to them for the good job they did. In the two games we played in March, they were excellent because we faced tough teams in Sharks and Zoo," said Ferreira.

"I am happy because we are on the right track this year. We have one trophy already, the Super Cup and we want three more."

"We have good players this season that are going to do a good job for us. It's a good mixture of the experienced and young players," noted the former Brazilian international, who praised 2016 MVP Kenneth Muguna and Rwandan midfielder Jean-Baptiste Mugiraneza for their contribution to the team.

INSTILLED CONFIDENCE

Gor skipper captain Musa Mohammed said the team improved after the coach instilled confidence in the playing unit.

"You can see we are playing with confidence which he has instilled in us. Every player is confident on the pitch and for sure his presence will be key to achieving our target this year," said Mohammed.

Up next for K'Ogalo is a potentially explosive encounter against reigning champions Tusker on Saturday in Nakuru, a match both Ze Maria and Mohammed believe will be difficult going by the champions' slow start to the campaign.

Gor have so far amassed 12 points, seven ahead of 14th placed Tusker after five rounds.