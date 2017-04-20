Liberia: Quincy B's Manager 'Broken' By LNP Charge Against Him

Lewiz McCarthy, the manager of the late musical icon Quincy B., has revealed for the first time that he was totally broken when the Liberia National Police charged him with 'consent of unregistered vehicles' and 'failure to maintain proof of financial security.'

Lewiz said he cannot describe the sad feeling that overpowered him when the LNP made the charges l against him, adding that he is still hurt by the insensitive action by the police.

"I never expected myself to be charged; but that's life. However, during this period, Quincy B's parents and family members were truly supportive. From the day I was charged, they knew I was innocent," Lewiz added.

He said now that he has been freed, his current focus is how to help take care of Quincy B's daughter and his family.

"During his lifetime, we built a solid relationship that went beyond a manager-artist relationship. He was like a brother to me. He was my strength and now that he is no more, I don't know what to do. I shed tears every day, and I still finding it difficult to accept his death," he added.

Commenting on the artist's upcoming birthday on April 24, Lewiz said he plans on spending it with Quincy B's mother, his daughter and her mother.

The case against Lewiz, which lasted about two weeks, came to an end when Traffic Court Judge Jomah Jallah dropped the charges against him on Monday, and ordered the Writ of Arrest of the case dismissed.